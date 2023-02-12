Latest report shows rents have increased by over 19% in Galway city in the last twelve months

A stark finding has showed that rents in Galway City have risen by 19.4% in the last year and the average rent is now €1,796 per month.

The report from Daft.ie published this morning also shows an increase in the county of 13.8% with an average rent now €1,295.

Compared to the three months previously, rents in the city and county rose by 4.9% in the city and 3.7% in the county.

The National picture shows a similar increase with rents going up by 13.7% with an average rent nationally now standing at €1,733 per month.