Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest report from the Department of Housing has found there a slight rise in homelessness in Galway.

265 people in Galway were living in emergency accommodation at the end of November 2022.

It’s an increase of 15 on the month previous.

Nationally, the number of people registered as homeless also rose in November, to another new record.

Over 11,500 people were in emergency accommodation, including almost 3,500 children.