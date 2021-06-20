Latest figures show a significant drop in Covid-19 cases in Ireland as 288 new cases are reported

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health have announced that there are 288 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

However, this is shows a significant drop compared to yesterday evening when 393 cases were reported.

That is a reduction of 105 cases in twenty four hours.

There is a slight increase in the numbers receiving treatment in hospital with 49 patients with the virus. An increase of 1 on yesterday while the number of people being treated in ICU is also up 1 to 15.

There are no figures available for Galway.

These daily case numbers may change in the future after the data is reviewed and validated.