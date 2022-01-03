Latest figures show 49 COVID patients in Galway’s public hospitals

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Latest figures released by the HSE have shown that there are now 49 patients with Covid-19 in Galway’s Public Hospitals.

As of 8pm yesterday evening, there are 34 patients with Covid-19 in Galway University Hospital.

This is an increase of 10 on the previous figure released on Saturday evening.

There were also 15 in Portiunucla Hospital in Ballinasloe. An increase of 3.

There are 8 patients in ICU overall with 6 in Galway University Hospital and 2 in Portiunucula, an increase of 1 in Galway but no change for Ballinasloe.