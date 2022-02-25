Latest figures show 278 adults registered as homeless in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein says the Minister for Housing is directly responsible for an increase in the number of people in homelessness.

There was a 2 percent monthly increase in the number of people accessing homeless accommodation in January.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show 9,150 people are registered as homeless, including more than 2,500 children.

In Galway, there are 278 adults registered as homeless, while there are a further 51 people in Mayo and Roscommon.

There are also 184 children registered between the three counties.

Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Housing Eoin O’Broin, says current government policy is making the problem worse.