Latest figures report no new COVID 19 cases for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Phase two of lifting Covid-19 restrictions next Monday is likely to be recommended to government, when the National Public Health Emergency Team meets later.

They’ll discuss the roadmap for gradually reopening, when visiting can resume in nursing homes, whether playgrounds could operate next week and if summer camps should go ahead.

Ministers will sign off on their recommendations tomorrow, before an announcement is made.

The Covid-19 death toll stands at 1,659, after a further 3 people died, while there have been 25,111 confirmed cases.

The latest figures report no new cases of the virus in Galway with the city and county’s total cases to date remaining at 482.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says this morning’s meeting will try to make the restrictions easier on children and parents….