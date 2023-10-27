Galway Bay FM

27 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in Connemara have no religion

Share story:
Latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in Connemara have no religion

The latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in the Connemara are wo have declared they have no religion

However the statistics from the Census of 2022 show quite a variation between the communities in Connemara

This report from Máirtín Ó Catháin

Share story:

Challenge brought against decision to extend permission for expansion of Rossaveal harbour

An Environmental Protection group has brought a High Court challenge over Galway County Council’s decision to extend planning permission for a propo...

Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is calling for the establishment of a Road Safety Commissioner to help tackle carnage on our roads. He argues there’s a...

Drop in homeless figures across Galway during September

256 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing. The figure for September is a dro...

80 year old Derrydonnell athlete set to continue record of running every Dublin Marathon

A Derrydonnell athlete is set to continue his record of running in every Dublin Marathon since it was first founded in 1980. Peadar Nugent runs with Athen...