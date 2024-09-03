Late night assault at Woodquay Stores in Galway city

Gardaí are investigating a late night assault at Woodquay Stores in Galway city.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday a man, described as being in his early twenties with blonde hair entered the store.

Gardaí say CCTV footage show he attempted to shoplift, and assualted the male staff member working behind the till.

The man was wearning a black hoodie, with blue jeans, and was accompanied by a group of people.

The victim was punched and kicked by the man in question, but his injuries are not described as serious.

If anyone witnessed this incident or observed any suspicious activity they’re asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 53 8000.