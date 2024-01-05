Galway Bay FM

5 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Last chance to see Franciscans’ Galway celebration of 800 years of the Crib

Share story:
Last chance to see Franciscans’ Galway celebration of 800 years of the Crib

This festive season is the 800th anniversary of the first re-enactment of the Nativity Scene by Saint Francis in Italy.

To mark the anniversary, there is a display of cribs in the Abbey Church on Francis Street in Galway City.

This weekend, which marks the end of Christmas, will be the last chance to visit this special exhibition which was opened by Bishop Michael Duignan on December the 8th.

A team in the Abbey constructed and knitted cribs, while nativity scenes were brought in from Italy to create a miniature Bethlehem.

All proceeds and collections will go towards the aid of Franciscan humanitarian work in the Holy Land.

Brother Ronan Sharpley has been speaking to our reporter Joshua Byrne about the cribs exhibition.

Share story:

South Galway's Teresa Roche elected Chair of IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee

South Galway’s Teresa Roche has been elected chair of the IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee. She succeeds Alice Doyle, who was elected ...

Public float serious and not-so-serious name suggestions for new Salmon Weir Bridge

As Galway City Council has invited the public to put in suggestions for the naming of the new Salmon Weir Bridge, idea are already flowing on social media...

Survey reveals Galway's favourite cocktails

A survey has revealed Galway’s favourite cocktails. According to research commissioned by Musgrave MarketPlace, Irish drinkers overwhelmingly prefer...

Slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November

There was a slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November. New figures from the Department of Housing show an increase from 261 in October...