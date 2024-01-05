Last chance to see Franciscans’ Galway celebration of 800 years of the Crib

Share story:

This festive season is the 800th anniversary of the first re-enactment of the Nativity Scene by Saint Francis in Italy.

To mark the anniversary, there is a display of cribs in the Abbey Church on Francis Street in Galway City.

This weekend, which marks the end of Christmas, will be the last chance to visit this special exhibition which was opened by Bishop Michael Duignan on December the 8th.

A team in the Abbey constructed and knitted cribs, while nativity scenes were brought in from Italy to create a miniature Bethlehem.

All proceeds and collections will go towards the aid of Franciscan humanitarian work in the Holy Land.

Brother Ronan Sharpley has been speaking to our reporter Joshua Byrne about the cribs exhibition.