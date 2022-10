People in Galway are being urged to particpate in a national public consultation on swimming.

The National Swimming Strategy, launched by Minister Jack Chambers, aims to to ‘provide everyone in Ireland with an opportunity to swim’.

Submissions take only ten minutes and can be done online at gov.ie/swimmingstrategy until 5pm tomorrow.

Local councillor, John Connolly, is encouraging everyone to engage, and wants to see the end of the term ‘bathing season’.