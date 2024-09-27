Galway Bay FM

27 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Largest increase in fraud offences in North Western region

Share story:
Largest increase in fraud offences in North Western region

The North Western Region has experienced the largest increase in fraud, deception and related offences.

CSO figures have recorded an increase of a third in the year to June in the Garda region, which includes Galway.

Meanwhile the North Western region also had the lowest rate of decrease for controlled drug offences, at one percent.

Offences against Government, Justice Procedures & Organisation of Crime were down by 12 percent in the North Western region – the third largest rate of decrease

Share story:

County's first affordable homes in 10 years to be offered in Claregalway next month

The first affordable homes in County Galway in 10 years will be offered in Claregalway next month. The first phase of the Garraí na Gaoithe estate at Lak...

Galway City selected to pilot innovative community-based cardiac arrest alert system

Galway City has been selected as a pilot location to test an innovative community-based cardiac arrest alert system. The HeartSafe North-West Europe proje...

Scoil An Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc officially opened

Scoil An Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc has been officially opened today by Galway County Council Leas-Cathaoirleach Ollie Turner The two-day event will be made up...

Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand

Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro. A lucky Quick Pick player has now scooped €250,000, purc...