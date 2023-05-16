Largest cruise ship to call to Galway Port to arrive tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The largest ever cruise ship to call to Galway Port will arrive early tomorrow, Wednesday morning.

The Norwegian Star is a Dawn-class cruise ship, worth around $400 million.

It will arrive shortly after 6am for a 12 hour layover, carrying over 2,300 passengers and more than a thousand crew members.

The ship is 294 meters long and has a gross tonnage of almost 92 thousand.

It’s the first time Norwegian Cruise Lines have nominated Port of Galway as a cruise call, and The Norwegian Star will make a total of 4 calls to the city this summer.

The company has also confirmed it’ll make further calls in 2024 and 2025.

