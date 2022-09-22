Large turnouts at Salthill and Tuam strikes over pay and conditions at Ability West

GBFM News – There’s been a large turnout in Salthill and Tuam for strike action by workers at Ability West.

It’s part of three consecutive one-day strikes taking place nationwide as part of the “Valuing Care, Valuing Community” campaign.

The campaign is calling for workers in community organisations to be be given the same pay and conditions as their equivalents in state agencies.

They say because of the current conditions, there are serious difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff – and service users are suffering.

These people spoke to Galway Bay fm news from the picket line in Salthill.

