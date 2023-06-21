Large turnout at public meeting in Headford in response to fire at Corrib RFC

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately a hundred people have attended a meeting in Headford, in response to a devastating fire at Corrib Rugby which destroyed all the club’s equipment

The fire on Saturday, at the Club’s newly built equipment storage facility, is under Garda investigation

The facility was built in response to the club’s expanding membership and came about as a result of a major local fundraising drive

Cub Secretary Chris Kiely told our reporter Will Davies in the Angler’s Rest that the turnout shows that they can overcome this devastating blow