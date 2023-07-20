Large turnout at official opening of new inclusive seating area at Terryland Forest Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a big turnout at Terryland Forest Park this week for the official opening of a new public seating area.

The Community Remembrance area includes wheelchair accessible benches and an engraved stone commemorating those who died during the pandemic.

It’s located at the section of Terryland Forest Park beside Sandyvale Lawn on the Headford Road.

The new public seating area is a collaboration between Ability West, Galway City Local Community Development Committee and Galway City Council.

David Nevin was there to speak to some of the many people who attended.