Large turnout at meeting over controversial plans for housing on green spaces in Ballinfoile

There was a large turnout – and tetchy scenes – at a public meeting this afternoon over infill housing plans in Ballinfoile.

The plans will see 10 homes built on green spaces at both ends of Ballinfoile Park, including disability-friendly units.

Although the green spaces have been used as play areas by kids for decades, they’re zoned for residential use.

The public meeting this afternoon was told that the plans are being brought forward based on identified need in the local area.

It was also revealed the project is being advanced under new legislation which does not require consultation with locals, or the input of councillors.

But residents made clear their staunch opposition to the plan – and pledged today they won’t allow their green spaces to be taken away.

David Nevin and Joshua Byrne were there to speak to some of those who attended.

The meeting took place between 2 and 4 this afternoon at Ballinfoile and Castlegar Neighborhood Centre – and Councillor Fank Fahey was the only public representative who attended as of half 3.

A large crowd of people opened the meeting and engaged in extensive debate with council staff.

Councillor Fahey said almost identical plans were roundly rejected by councillors in 2018 – but they won’t be able to do the same with these revised plans.