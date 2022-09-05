Large turnout at meeting on new Older People Council for Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a strong turnout at a meeting held today to discuss the establishment of a new Older People Council for Galway City.

OPC’s aim to provide older adults with opportunities to take a more active role in their communities and have their voices heard on local and national policy.

Galway City Council is working with Galway City Partnership and a range of other stakeholders to establish a local OPC.

There was a full house at today’s meeting held at the Menlo Park Hotel, which featured presentations, speeches, music and even some dancing.

These people explain their reasons for attending today.

Background Photo by Keith Tanner on Unsplash