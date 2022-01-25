Large scale two school development confirmed for Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A large-scale two school development has been approved for the Dublin Road in Tuam.

It’s set to include the provision of a 41-classroom investment for Trinity Primary School, with five special education rooms, through the delivery of a new multi-story building.

The build will also provide eight classrooms for Tuam Educate Together primary school, with two-special education rooms, through the reformatting, repurposing and deep energy retrofit of the existing school.

The multi-million euro project is ready to go to tender with funding ringfenced.

Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, says with almost 50 classrooms being added into the mix, seven will be dedicated to supporting special educational needs.

She says the investment will give both Trinity Primary School and Tuam Educate Together a more concrete future and allow the schools plan for the years ahead...