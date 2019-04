Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Coast Guard along with other state agencies will carry out a large scale maritime exercise in Galway Bay later today (April 10).

The exercise will involve the HSE, Air Corps, Members of the Defence Forces, Garda Síochána, RNLI, the Fire Service and Ceol na Farraige.

The exercise, subject to weather constraints, will be conducted at Rossaveal Harbour at approximately 1pm.

The public is asked to note that this is a training exercise and not to be concerned.