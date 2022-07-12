Large quantity of expensive power tools stolen in targetted attacks in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A large quantity of expensive power tools have been stolen in two targetted attacks in Oranmore

Anyone with information on the thefts, or who is offered the tools for sale is asked to contact Oranmore Gardaí

The first theft took place from a blue Volkswagen Caddy van parked on a building site on the Coast Road between 2.15pm and 2.45pm last Thursday

Garda Kevin Farrelly details what was taken

Also in the Oranmore area around the same period – this time between 4pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday a white Renault Master van was broken into while parked on the Old Dublin Road, Oranmore close to the AIB bank.

Garda Farrelly details the items stolen in this second theft