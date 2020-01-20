Large group of protestors gather at City Hall in call for floodlights at Cappagh Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A large group of protestors have gathered at City Hall this hour in a call for floodlights at Cappagh Park.

It comes as city councillors are gathering for their monthly meeting where officials are set to present a comprehensive report on the matter.

Using its own funds, Knocknacarra Football Club installed temporary lights a number of weeks ago to use during the winter, however, the city council ordered that they be removed.

The park is located beside a Special Area of Conservation.

The group argues a lack of lighting is leaving up to 900 children without a training facility.

