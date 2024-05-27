27 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Large crowds take part in emergency protest in the city over Israeli strike on Rafah

A large crowd has taken part in this evening’s emergency protest in the city, in response to the Israeli strike on Rafah.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says 45 people died.

The IDF says two military commanders were killed – but they’re investigating the attack.

The protest at the Wolfe Tone Bridge was organised by the Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign

The protestors have lined each side of the bridge carrying flags and signs

One of them spoke to our reporter David Nevin

