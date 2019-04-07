Large crowds of young people expected in city for semi-finals of 2019 Young Environmentalist Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Huge crowds of young people are expected in the city today for the semi-finals of the 2019 Young Environmentalist Awards, taking place at NUI Galway.

The event, which aims to promote environmental conservation and action, will see young people from across the west showcase projects to an expert panel.



The Young Environmentalist Awards are run by ECO-UNESCO, Ireland’s environmental education and youth organisation; they’re open to young people between 10 and 18 years of age.

Now in it’s 20th year, the annual competition aims to raise environmental awareness, promote conservation, and support personal development through environmental projects and activities.

Projects from youth groups and schools across Connacht will be presented to an expert panel of judges at the semi-finals being held at NUI Galway.

They’ll fall under a wide range of categories – such as biodiversity, climate change, energy, waste, water, community development and health & wellbeing.

Successful projects will advance to compete in the national finals at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Thursday May 23rd.

Last year, Colaiste Iognáid, ‘The Jes’, took the national title of ‘Junior Waste Winner’ for their project on microplastics and pollution.