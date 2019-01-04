Current track
Title
Artist

Large crowds expected in Esker for annual blessing of well

Written by on 4 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Large crowds are expected to gather in Esker this weekend for the annual blessing of St. Dominic’s Well.

The religious tradition began in the 1800s when a plague of sickness spread throughout the area.

The water is believed to have special powers of protection and healing.

People continue to collect holy water from the well to bless their land, livestock and homes.

The religious gathering takes place after 11am mass at Esker Monastery tomorrow Saturday and Sunday.

Father Seamus Devitt says the holy water holds particular importance for farmers.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Over half a million euro for community enhancement in Galway

4 January 2019

0 0

Approval given to change Gort mixed-use development

4 January 2019

0 0

33 companies begin liquidation process with 9 percent located in Galway

4 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Galway Corinthians RFC Bids To Win Senior Cup For First Time Since 2011

Thumbnail
Previous post

Connacht Names Team To Face Munster

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend