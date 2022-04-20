Large crowds expected at candlelight vigil in Athenry for camogie star Kate Moran

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Large crowds are expected in Athenry this evening for a candlelight vigil to remember camogie star Kate Moran.

The Monivea woman was playing for Athenry against Ardrahan on Monday when she was struck by a hurl during an accidental clash.

She became unresponsive a short time later and was taken to UHG where she passed away yesterday.

Kate, who was 20 years old, won two All-Ireland U16 titles with the county, enjoyed Connacht success with Presentation College Athenry, and was at the forefront of Athenry’s senior team.

The candlelight vigil will take place at Kenny Park at 9pm – with a book of condolence also to be opened at the gate.

Ardrahan Camogie Club is opening a Book of Condolence for Kate at Ardrahan Camogie GAA Club House today from 4pm to 8pm

In a statement the club say they are absolutely heartbroken at the loss of such a beautiful young lady.

Galway Bay fm sports commentator Tommy Devane says Kate was a true rising star.

He says the Moran family will not be left short of support during this incredibly difficult time.

Chair of Athenry Camogie Club, Mary Rohan, says says there are no words that can capture the devastation felt in the community.