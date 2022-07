Galway Bay fm newsroom – A large crowd gathered at the Galmont Hotel in the city last night to officially launch the Galway International Arts Festival.

It marks the full return of in-person events since 2019 with a packed programme of arts events running until Sunday, July 24th.

John Gerrard’s Flare [Oceania] 2022 was unveiled on the Galway Docks on Sunday ahead of the festival:

Photo Ros Kavanagh

Speaking to Aisling Bolton-Dowling, Artistic Director Paul Fahy described the atmosphere as “thrilling”: