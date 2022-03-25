Large crowds attend Fridays for Future protest in Galway city

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Large crowds have attended this afternoon’s Fridays for Future protest in Galway city which forms part of a nationwide campaign today.

This in turn is part of a worldwide movement of student-led strikes to protest against the lack of sufficient climate change action by government

The Galway protest was held in Eyre Square.

Organiser Scott Rider described the atmosphere to Reporter Ciara Mannion.

These students from St Enda’s College in the city were very clear in what they want.

Participants also emphasized the need to reduce carbon emissions for future generations.