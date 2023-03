Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 100 people gathered at Terryland Forest Park in the city this afternoon, for the launch ofThe Outdoor Classroom Programme.

The Galway National Park City initiative will provide school groups with outdoor classroom kits.

The kits can be used at Corrib Boat Club, Lough Atalia eco-educational centre, Merlin Woods and Terryland Forest Park.

Sarah Slevin attended the launch and brings us this report.