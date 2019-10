Galway Bay fm newsroom – A large crowd remains outside the former Connemara Gateway Hotel outside Oughterard this lunchtime after a proposal for a direct provision centre has been withdrawn.

The group has been holding a round the clock protest for weeks in a bid to highlight the area’s opposition to the direct provision system.

The proposal will not now go ahead after the applicant withdrew from the tender process