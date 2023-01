Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in parts of Athenry town and surrounding areas are without a supply of water again today.

The areas affected are the same as yesterday – Lambert Court, Ard Esker, Parklands, Dun Rí, Parc na Rí and Garrai Glas.

The cause, which was a burst main, was only fixed yesterday at 5pm but burst again this morning at 3

The county council says customers will be without water until 5 this evening