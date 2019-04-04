Language Commissioner issues recommendation to county council over use of Twitter

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway County Council has been told to put appropriate arrangements in place to ensure that the official versions of Gaeltacht placenames are used in future in tweets in Irish or in English.

The recommendation has been issued by An Coimisinéir Teanga in the annual report for 2018.

The recommendation concerning Galway County Council’s use of Twitter has been issued as one of eight investigations carried out by An Coimisinéir Teanga nationwide.

