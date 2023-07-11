Lane closures at Martin Junction due to cycle track surfacing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A traffic management plan will be put in place at the Martin Junction later to facilitate the installation of Cycle Track Surfacing.

A Stop/Go system is to replace the traffic lights for 11 hours from 7 this evening.

Also, all approaches to the junction, near the Galway Clinic, will be reduced to a single lane.

However, access to all exits will remain open.

The works involve applying red coloured surface coating to the Cycle Track.

Fox building and engineering say they will work to minimise noise levels and associated disruption.