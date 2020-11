One of the lanes on the M6 Galway-Dublin motorway is closed this evening due to a traffic incident involving a truck and a car

Three people have been taken to hospital, but their injuries are not life threatening

The incident has forced the closure of the Westbound lane from Rathmorrissey to Oranmore, junctions 18 and 19

Motorists are also being diverted at the Athenry road to use the old Dublin road

It’s understood the lane will be closed for the next two to three hours