Lands in Loughrea transferred to Irish Water to be returned

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lands in Loughrea transferred to Irish Water as part of the transition of water services, are to be returned.

The matter has been raised by local area councillor Shane Donnellan at county council level.

Councillor Donnellan said part of the folio for some of the treatment plant and land was transferred to Irish Water but asked if the land had needed to be transferred to the utility.

Director of services Jim Cullen said there has been very close oversight on asset transfer to Irish Water throughout the county.

He said in Loughrea, the site in question was acquired when a different regional supply scheme was envisaged.

He added that after the lands were transferred, the plan changed to bring the supply from Tuam.

The Director stressed he has been given an assurance that the land in question will be transferred back by Irish water.

Councillor Donnellan said there had been some local concern over the site.