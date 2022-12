Galway Bay fm newsroom – Landowners across Galway are being urged to check their property status.

It’s as a new tax on residential zoned land is due to come into effect in January 2024.

It’ll apply to residential zoned lands Phase 1 and Phase 2, where lands are capable of being serviced by local water and sewerage facilities.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says many landowners may not be aware of the implications of the controversial tax.