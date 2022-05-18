Landowners impacted by Galway to Athlone greenway corridor concerned at level of consultation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council officials have moved to defend the level of consultation with landowners over the planned greenway, as some in the South and East of the county push for group meetings and responses to their objection letters.

It comes as the development of a 140 kilometre cycling path between Galway and Athlone has become a major cause for concern for a number of landowners along the proposed route.

A number have stated they have not received adequate consultation, while many more are refusing to engage with the project team.

Raymond Finnerty and Aoife McCabe are some of those impacted with farmland based in Newtown in Kilcolgan.

They attended two meetings, with one via Zoom and another held in person.

They have submitted two letters with objections and have had no contact back.

They are pushing for a group meeting of four farmers impacted from their local area, instead of individual meetings.

In a statement, Galway Council officials say at this stage of the process, all that has been identified is a ‘preferred corridor’, not a specific route.

They further state that within that corridor there are many possible routes , so as of yet individual landholdings have not been finalised.

Officials have also moved to defend the level of consultation stating Project Liaison Officers have had over 450 face to face or phone calls meetings with landowners since January alone within the preferred corridor.

It concludes that every effort will be made to minimise the number of private land holdings directly affected by the proposed greenway.

To hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour