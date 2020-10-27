Landowner tells An Bord Pleanála that Ring Road doesn’t need to take his entire property

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A landowner has told An Bord Pleanála that he feels the proposed Galway City Ring Road doesn’t need to take his entire property.

Barna resident Sé Grennan made the submission today, as day 7 of the GCRR oral hearing got underway online:

Forramoyle resident Sé Grennan, told the hearing that he and his family built the house in 2012 and at that time there was no indication that it would ever be under threat from a city bypass.

Mr Grennan’s property is one of 54 that have been identified for a compulsory purchase order to make way for the proposed Galway City Ring Road.

He told this morning’s hearing that it’s not necessary for the whole property to be taken and asked representatives from Arup consultants to only take a section from the bottom right hand corner of the site.

In response, Eileen McCarthy from Arup consultants said it’s not possible to only take a section of the site because the disruption that would be caused during the construction phase would be too severe and that works would be ongoing less than 10 metres from the rear of Mr Grennan’s house.

Meanwhile, Ms McCarthy’s colleague Thomas Burns said it’s not possible to provide adequate mitigation to counteract the visual impact of the GCRR.

In response, Mr Grennan said he believes steps can be taken to counteract the visual impact and he appealed to An Bord Pleanála to only allow the applicant to take the land which is absolutely necessary for the proposed road development.