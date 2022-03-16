Land prices in Galway increased by 4 percent last year

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Land prices in Galway rose by 4 percent last year – and now stand at €7,264 per acre.

That’s according to the 15th annual Agricultural Land Price Report compiled by The Irish Farmers Journal.

Last year, the average price of land nationwide rose by 16 percent, to finish at €11,966 per acre.

The lowest average price was in Mayo at €4,813 per acre, while the highest was in Dublin, at €20,065 per acre.

The most significant price increase was recorded in Co. Clare, where the cost of land rose by 94 percent.

Property Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal, Paul Mooney, says there’s been a drop in land available across Galway in recent years.