22 April 2024

Land Development Agency first patron of UG based Construct Innovate

The Land Development Agency has been announced as the first patron of the University of Galway based Construct Innovate.

Construct Innovate is the national research centre for construction technology and innovation.

It aims to provide industry-led, independent and evidence based research to tackle industry challenges, and meet the demands of Ireland’s building and investment programmes.

Construct Innovate says the LDA’s vision to provide housing that supports sustainable, inclusive and vibrant communities aligns with its own focus on people-centric innovation and research.

