Lally Tours Galway ranked in top 10% Things To Do list on Tripadvisor

Lally Tours has been ranked in the top ten percent of ‘Things To Do’ worldwide.

Tripadvisor has recognised the tour company in its Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, thanks to positive reviews on its site.

Located in the heart of Galway city, the company has been providing day-tours and experiences for tourists for over 35 years.

Some of the most popular destinations Lally Tours covers include Connemara, the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands.