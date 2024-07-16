Galway Bay FM

16 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Lally Tours Galway ranked in top 10% Things To Do list on Tripadvisor

Share story:
Lally Tours Galway ranked in top 10% Things To Do list on Tripadvisor

Lally Tours has been ranked in the top ten percent of ‘Things To Do’ worldwide.

Tripadvisor has recognised the tour company in its Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, thanks to positive reviews on its site.

Located in the heart of Galway city, the company has been providing day-tours and experiences for tourists for over 35 years.

Some of the most popular destinations Lally Tours covers include Connemara, the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands.

Share story:

Councillor says national action needed to prevent thousands of trees in Galway from collapsing

Tuam-area councillor Andrew Reddington says a national response is needed to prevent thousands of trees in Galway from collapsing. He’s calling for ...

Still 100 without power in Moycullen until afternoon

ESB is estimating that power may not be restored for some premises in Moycullen until this afternoon. The power fault was reported at around half 6 this m...

National recognition for Galway-based HRworks Founder

Galway-based HRworks Founder Christy O’Hara has received national recognition by the All-Ireland Business Foundation. He has been made a Business Al...

Ireland rugby star, Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe becomes Brand Ambassador for Supermac’s

Ireland rugby star, Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe is the new Brand Ambassador for the Supermac’s Fresh Range of Irish Beef and Chicken. This is the...