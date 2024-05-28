Galway Bay FM

28 May 2024

Lally Tours crowned overall winner of Gradam 2024 and new Tribe of Galway City

Lally Tours has been crowned the overall winner of Gradam 2024, and named the new Tribe of Galway City.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne annonced the winners of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh last evening in the city

Each of the winners will receive a business package for their efforts in promoting Galway as a bilingual city.

Lally Tours also took home the prize in Tourism’ Category award, while Just Art It won the ‘Retail’ Category, sponsored by Galway Bay FM.

Murphy & Me took home the ‘Customer Service’ award, Irish Socksciety won the ‘Digital’ Category and Feachtas Rothaíochta na Gaillimhe took home the ‘Community & Culture’ prize.

