Lack of wastewater treatment plants in rural Galway “ticking environmental time bomb”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says a total lack of wastewater treatment plants in rural Galway is a “ticking environmental time bomb”.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Sean Canney outlined how in Corofin, there are six prviate wastewater treatment plants on the edge of the River Clare.

However, he said they’re not working to proper standards – as the people living in the area cannot afford to maintain the plants.

He also noted there’s local land earmarked for development since 2007 – but nothing’s happened due to lack of a municipal wastewater facility.

Deputy Canney said this is a situation replicated all over the county.