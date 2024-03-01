Galway Bay FM

1 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Lack of staff forces closure of Clifden District Hospital this week

Share story:
Lack of staff forces closure of Clifden District Hospital this week

The Clifden District Hospital has been closed again this week due to a shortage of staff.

It shut its doors on Tuesday afternoon, and has not yet reopened – a similar situation occurred at Christmas time.

Máirtín Ó Catháin brings us this report from Connemara:

Share story:

Bus service resumes on Monday for Moycullen to Educate Together National School

The bus service to Galway’s Educate Together National School from the Moycullen area will resume from Monday next. The F5060 service has not been operat...

Social Democrats completes Galway City local election candidate selection

The Galway West branch of the Social Democrats has selected its candidate for the City East area. Justine Delaney Heaslip was chosen at the selection even...

City policing meeting hears of soaring cocaine seizures, rising demand, drug intimidation and cartels eyeing up Ireland

Cocaine remains the top drug of choice in both Galway City and County, as drug seizures have soared over the past year. Cocaine is far from the only drug ...

€108K study of Oranmore-Kinvara coastline to take 18 months

A 108,000 euro study of the Oranmore to Kinvara coastline will take 18 months to complete. While Councillor Martina Kinnane has welcomed the approved fund...