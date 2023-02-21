Lack of investment in N84 branded “thundering disgrace”

Galway bay fm newsroom – The lack of investment in the H84 Headford Road is being described as a “thundering disgrace”.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the Tuam Municipal District by Councillor Andrew Reddington.

He said it’s fast becoming the most forgotten road in the country, despite being an extremely busy commuter route.

The meeting heard that while some investment has been made in minor works – there’s been little in the way of major works, such as road widening.

Councillor Reddington is demanding that local TDs step up, and lobby Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for action.