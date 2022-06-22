Lack of Garda resources means Oranmore office will control all of Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Garda rep has said the Galway Division is lacking resources which is resulting in staff reductions.

Under an operational policing model being implemented from September, Oranmore is to become the Garda district headquarters for all of Connemara, Athenry and Claregalway

That’s according to Garda Representative Associdation Rep for the Galway Division, Dermot O Brien – who claims that Oranmore will control all of Connemara under new amalgamation plans.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dermot O Brien explained the changes: