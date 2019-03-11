Lack of funding may close LGBT+ resource centre in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An LGBT+ resource centre in the city may be forced to close its doors later this year unless it receives increased funding.

Teach Solais at Victoria Place is operated by Amach LGBT Galway, a charity which represents and advocates on behalf of the LGBT+ community in the city and county.

The centre was opened in 2017 and provides a health and wellbeing hub for the community.

However, the charity now fears it may be forced to cease operations at the resource centre in November, if it does not secure sustainable funding.

The charity is fully reliant on funding applications, donations and fundraisers to provide the service.

The organisation will hold a public meeting on Friday fortnight the 29th of March at the Resource Centre at Victoria Place on Merchants Rd – to urge local representatives to take action.

Director of AMACH! LGBT Galway, Cameron Keighron says the potential loss of the service will negatively impact the lives of community members. To hear Cameron tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…