Labour selects Galway City East candidate for next year’s local elections

The Labour Party has selecteed its election candidate to run in the Galway City East area for next year.

Well-known local community activist Helen Ogbu was chosen at the selection convention at the Connacht Hotel last evening.

Helen has been a board member of the Family Resource Centre in Doughiska since 2018, and is a former chair of the Galway Refugee Support Group.

The convention was overseen by Tom Costello, Chair of the Labour Party in Galway-West, and Aideen Blackwood, National Organiser of the Labour Party.