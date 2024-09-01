Labour Councillor demands urgent action on housing crisis in Galway

A Galway City Councillor has slammed the government’s ongoing failure to tackle the homelessness crisis, following the publication of the latest housing figures.

These figures reveal that 14,029 people are now living in emergency accommodation, including 4,401 children.

Speaking this morning, Councillor McNelis said that these figures were staggering and that the Government and it’s housing for all plan has failed.

He demanded that urgent action be taken.