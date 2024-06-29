Labour Councillor demands urgent action on Housing Crisis following latest figures

A City Councillor has expressed concern over yesterday’s published homeless figures for May 2024.

The figures revealed that 14,159 individuals are without homes nationally,

This includes 4,316 children.

Labour Councillor and Deputy Mayor of Galway City Niall McNelis expressed deep concern over the newly published figures in a statement to Galway Bay FM news this morning.

Councillor McNelis said that the crisis underscores the urgent need for substantial state intervention in housing.

Speaking this morning, the Labour City Councillor warned of an influx of no fault evictions in the city and that renters need to be protected.