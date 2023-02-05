Labour Councillor calls for the appointment of a Special Minister with responsibility for Housing Refugees

Labour Galway City West Councillor Niall McNelis has called on Government to appoint a Special Minister with Responsibility for Housing Refugees.

Speaking this morning, Councillor McNelis said that the minister would take charge similar to what happened during the Covid Pandemic.

It comes as Sports Minister Catherine Martin has asked sporting bodies to help accommodate asylum seekers by using their empty buildings.

Councillor McNelis added that the information vacuum created by Government is being exploited by bad faith actors in some communities leading to a rise in hate and vile messages spread online and by the far right at the moment.